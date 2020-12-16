Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:41s - Published 4 minutes ago

India-China trust evaporated after..., says top military commander | Oneindia News

Top military commander says trust between India and China evaporated after Galwan Valley clash; Supreme Court hears petition seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders in view of traffic congestion and spread of Covid-19; Centre mulls exceptions in farm law provisions for Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana; Kerala local body polls counting underway, Left-led alliance ahead.

All this and more news at 2 PM #KeralaElection2020, #SupremeCourtOnFarmers #VijayDiwas