India-China trust evaporated after..., says top military commander | Oneindia News
India-China trust evaporated after..., says top military commander | Oneindia News
Top military commander says trust between India and China evaporated after Galwan Valley clash; Supreme Court hears petition seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders in view of traffic congestion and spread of Covid-19; Centre mulls exceptions in farm law provisions for Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana; Kerala local body polls counting underway, Left-led alliance ahead.
All this and more news at 2 PM #KeralaElection2020, #SupremeCourtOnFarmers #VijayDiwas