Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India-China trust evaporated after..., says top military commander | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:41s - Published
India-China trust evaporated after..., says top military commander | Oneindia News

India-China trust evaporated after..., says top military commander | Oneindia News

Top military commander says trust between India and China evaporated after Galwan Valley clash; Supreme Court hears petition seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders in view of traffic congestion and spread of Covid-19; Centre mulls exceptions in farm law provisions for Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana; Kerala local body polls counting underway, Left-led alliance ahead.

All this and more news at 2 PM #KeralaElection2020, #SupremeCourtOnFarmers #VijayDiwas


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Russian President's plane robbed, equipment stolen | Oneindia News [Video]

Russian President's plane robbed, equipment stolen | Oneindia News

A Russian aircraft designed to survive a nuclear war and evacuate top VIPs, and mainly the President, was struck by robbers. Police say susupected thieves breached the plane and stole armloads of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
Pond Man of India: Special Chat with the man who is restoring ponds across the country|Oneindia News [Video]

Pond Man of India: Special Chat with the man who is restoring ponds across the country|Oneindia News

Ramveer Tanwar gave up his profession as an engineer and decided to clean the ponds in the country. He is known as the Pondman of India. He is the founder of NGO Say Earth and is an Environmentalist &..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:03Published
China to build major dam on Brahmaputra | May impact India | Oneindia News [Video]

China to build major dam on Brahmaputra | May impact India | Oneindia News

China hopes to finally materialise its dream to build a major hydropower plant on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, where the river is known as the Yarlung Zangbo river. There are fears that this could..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published