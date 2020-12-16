Global  
 

European companies ramp up Brexit preparations as end of transition period nears

European companies ramp up Brexit preparations as end of transition period nears

As Brexit talks continue, European companies are ramping up preparations for a possible no-deal outcome.


Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement' [Video]

Post-Brexit trade deal has 'narrow path to agreement'

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the next few dayswould be “decisive” in the post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. She told MEPsthat “as things stand I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not”.But she added there is a “path to an agreement now”, although it is “verynarrow”. “It is therefore our responsibility to continue trying,” she said.Mrs von der Leyen indicated that fishing rights remained a major obstacle to adeal but suggested some progress had been made on the so-called “level playingfield” issue, the measures aimed at preventing unfair competition between theUK and EU.

Brexit: 'Narrow path' in view for trade deal - EU chief

 The president of the EU Commission says the "next few days" will be decisive for trade negotiations.
BBC News

European Union: Beyond Brexit - Governing Law And Jurisdiction Clauses - Hill Dickinson

As the 31 December 2020 rapidly approaches, marking the end of the transition period for the UK's...
European Union: ESMA To Retain Derivative Trading Rules Post Brexit Transition - William Fry

On 25 November 2020, ESMA issued a public statement on the impact of the end of the Brexit transition...
Brexit Countdown: 15 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 15 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks [Video]

Raab: UK broadening horizons with India trade deal talks

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK is "broadening its horizons" as it nears the end of the Brexit transition period, and gains the ability to strike trade deals. Mr Raab held talks with..

Brexit Countdown: 16 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 16 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

