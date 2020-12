Goodman: Sacking harsh on Bilic Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:08s - Published 3 minutes ago Goodman: Sacking harsh on Bilic Former West Brom striker Don Goodman says the club’s decision to sack Slaven Bilic is ‘really harsh’, with former England manager Sam Allardyce set to replace the Croatian as head coach. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like