Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cuba's COVID success story

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Cuba's COVID success story

Cuba's COVID success story

Latin America in the region with the highest The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Latin America harder and longer than any other region, but there is one country that has been the exception.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

How to ensure vaccine reaches every Indian? SII’s Adar Poonawalla answers [Video]

How to ensure vaccine reaches every Indian? SII’s Adar Poonawalla answers

As India inches closer towards a Covid vaccine, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the challenge of vaccinating every Indian. Poonawalla said that many private players should be brought in to partner with the government and their distribution networks will surely help. He added that more health professionals will have to be trained to inject the vaccine as everyone cannot be expected to come to cities from villages for vaccination. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published

WorldView: New Zealand abuse investigation, China moon mission and more headlines

 CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee is in London with a roundup of today's global headlines, including an investigation into decades of abuses at state care..
CBS News

FDA says Moderna's coronavirus vaccine is highly effective

 Moderna's coronavirus vaccine could soon be part of America's largest mass vaccination effort. The Food and Drug Administration said the vaccine is highly..
CBS News
‘Hope Biden has more global approach on Covid’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla #HTLS2020 [Video]

‘Hope Biden has more global approach on Covid’: SII’s Adar Poonawalla #HTLS2020

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He termed US President Donald Trump’s Covid policy restrictive and said that a more global approach is needed to tackle the crisis. Speaking on vaccine nationalism, he said that they have decided to provide 50% of the vaccine to India and the rest to other nations. He further added that protecting others is also important as many industries in India are dependent on other countries and hence looking inwards only would not be pragmatic. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published

Cuba Cuba Caribbean country

Cuba's president to drop its dual currency system Jan. 1

 Cuba's president has announced that the government will unify the island's monetary system on New Year’s Day, closing the door on more than 25 years with two..
WorldNews

How "accidents of history" led to U.S.-Cuba thaw

 President Obama just became the first sitting U.S. president to visit Cuba in 88 years. In this 2014 report, 60 Minutes explores how we got here.
CBS News

US designates Pak, China as countries of particular concern for violation of religious freedom

 The US has designated Pakistan and China among eight other countries that are of particular concern for violation of religious freedom, Secretary of State Mike..
WorldNews
'Havana syndrome' likely due to 'directed' radio frequency -report [Video]

'Havana syndrome' likely due to 'directed' radio frequency -report

"Directed" radio frequency is the most plausible explanation for mysterious symptoms experienced by diplomats stationed in U.S. embassies in Havana and elsewhere, a U.S. government report. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:47Published

Latin America Latin America Region of the Americas where Romance languages are primarily spoken

As Biden Prepares to Take Office, a New Rush at the Border

 The president-elect has promised a more humane border policy. But devastated economies and natural disasters in Latin America have fueled a spike in migration..
NYTimes.com
Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine [Video]

Mexico approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

The country is the first in Latin America and fourth in the world to allow emergency use of the coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:13Published

Landmark bill legalising abortion passes Argentina’s lower house

 Argentinian politicians have passed a bill which overhauls the country’s highly restrictive abortion laws and allows women to legally have a pregnancy..
WorldNews

Latin America politics: UK's 1960s covert activity revealed

 Declassified files reveal Britain's attempts to wield influence in Latin America in the 1960s.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

No Laughing Matter: Rapper's Joke Ends In A Rap Sheet For Him [Video]

No Laughing Matter: Rapper's Joke Ends In A Rap Sheet For Him

Rapper and social media entrepreneur Spectacular Blue Smith visited 'the happiest place on Earth' on Monday, but his experience didn't quite live up to the hype. According to Newser, a joke he told..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published
'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas only secret of winning Bihar polls: PM Modi [Video]

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas only secret of winning Bihar polls: PM Modi

Celebrations at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital are underway following the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar elections 2020. Prime Minister..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:43Published