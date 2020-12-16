Cuba's COVID success story

As India inches closer towards a Covid vaccine, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on the challenge of vaccinating every Indian. Poonawalla said that many private players should be brought in to partner with the government and their distribution networks will surely help. He added that more health professionals will have to be trained to inject the vaccine as everyone cannot be expected to come to cities from villages for vaccination. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53Published
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. He termed US President Donald Trump’s Covid policy restrictive and said that a more global approach is needed to tackle the crisis. Speaking on vaccine nationalism, he said that they have decided to provide 50% of the vaccine to India and the rest to other nations. He further added that protecting others is also important as many industries in India are dependent on other countries and hence looking inwards only would not be pragmatic. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26Published
"Directed" radio frequency is the most plausible explanation for mysterious symptoms experienced by diplomats stationed in U.S. embassies in Havana and elsewhere, a U.S. government report. This report produced by Chris Dignam.