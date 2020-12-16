Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:26s - Published 8 minutes ago

Cuomo Gives Timeline For Vaccine To Make Difference

On Wednesday, New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo told reporters how long he thinks it will take for the COVID vaccine to make a difference.

Cuomo says it will take between six and nine months for the coronavirus vaccine to get widespread enough to make a difference.

"It's a foot race over a six to nine month period," Cuomo said of the vaccine.

According to Business Insider Dr. Anthony Fauci said "close to 80, 85%" of the public needs to get vaccinated before life returns to some semblance of normal."