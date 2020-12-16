Global  
 

Respect the governor's guidelines.

Biking to work has grown exponentially in communities across the country ?

"* includig in the med city.

But with that growth comes safety concerns when cyclists and motorists share the road.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens sat in on today's rules of the road webinar with destination medical center.

He joins us live?

"* alex?xxx george ?

"* there is no doubt a lot of us are biking these days.

In minnesota, there are more bike lanes, bike racks and bicycle infrastructur e.

During today's webinar ?

"* abby tricker from olmsted county public health ?

"* and cycling instructor barbara beck shared information about this growth in cycling ?

"* and how motoriss and cyclists can share the road.

That included a discussion of laws that cyclists must follow.

While it used to be customary for cyclists to stay off to the right side or shoulder of the road ?

"* beck says that's changed to a point where cyclists may 'take the lane' because obstacles might be encountered in "a bicyclist actually doesn't want to be weaving in and out of the travel lane to avoid parked cars and then moving back and so on and so forth.

That's a lot of action that doesn't need to happen.

The bicyclist is going to take the lane in this circumstance, and they should take the lane."

What may surprise you is that in minnesota ?

"* a cyclist is not required to wear a helmet.

Depending on the community ?

"* riding bikes on a sidewalk may not be legal.

In rochester ?

