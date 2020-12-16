Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 days ago

A big reason why was because two of their players are two of the best in the state.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - Throughout the high school football season, the Frederick Douglass Broncos were considered one of the best teams in the state.

Two Frederick Douglass stars decide to stay home, play for Kentucky

On wednesday, former frederick douglass stars jager burton and dekel crowdus signed with kentucky.

According to 24/7 sports, burton is the top-ranked player in the state.

Crowdus not too far behind as the third.

Both are happy to be staying home to play college football.

