High School Highlight Reel: 12-04-20
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - For another week in the state of Kentucky there were trophies up for grabs. Multiple teams in central KY eyeing a region championship.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend C1 3 which means we are itching closer to kroger field. Dunbar and bryan station battled earlier this season...the defenders won by a touchdown. Tonight...the bulldogs looking for revenge and a region trophy. Bryan station hosting dunbar is your game of the week. Early first...mikaleb coffetyfrom about the one...q-b sneak for the score. 7-0 station. Dunbar would respond. Jake smith hits howard jackson and he will do the rest. 54 yards to the house. 7 all. Defenders only need about a yard, but coffey gets way more than that...he runs it all the way down near the five. A few plays later...scary moment. Coffey is injured...favoring that knee. He would not return. Station has to settle for a field goal...and it's blocked! After an interception under 30 second left in the half. Smith to jackson...the ball is tipped and he comes down with it. He goes 71 yards to the house. 14-7 dunbar. Third quarter. Teriq mulder to ahtravion jenkins.he goes 43 yards for the score, 14 all fourth quarter smith to jackson 31 yards for the score. Dunbar up 21 to 14. Under 2 minute...station driving, mulder hits damin green for the big gain. Little later mulder is picked off by shyheim drew. Bulldogs ball. Strategy from dunbar...they'd run down the clock...take the safety ...station with a chance on the free kick. We'll speed it up because the laterals don't work. Dunbar is you region champs. They beat station 21 to 16. Dunbar heads to male next week. From winless to region champs. Let's go to lexington catholic.. Where lca was the home team tonight c1 3 against metcalfe county. Yes.. You heard that right. Lca looking right at home on the turf. Parker chaney on the jet sweep.. Fights his way in. Eagles go up 26-0. They were firing on all cylinders.. Mason moore comes up with his second pick of the game. Lca held metcalfe to just 41 yards in the first half. Eagles offense.. Taking advantage of the good field position. Will vernon on the swing pass.. Gets the edge and hops over the goalline. That would make it 33-0. Then just before half.. Vernon.. Just shedding tackles.. And walks it across for the score. Lca would go up at half 40-0. They win going away.. 43-13. After playing a home game at lex cath.. Doug charles and his team will now play at their field next friday.. For a chance to play a kroger field. L3: high school sports white doug charles lca football head coach l3: high school sports white lca blasts metcalf co., 43-13 eagles advance to the state semifinals let's head to somerset.. Frederick douglass and southwestern playing for a c1 3 region title once again. Plenty of drama in the 2020 matchup. Sloppy conditions down at southwestern. 1q.. Broncos strike first.. Samuel cornett finds dekel crowdus over the middle. That would make it 7-0. Warriors answer. Christian walden wears number 29.. He'll take it 29 yards to the house. That would make it 7-6 after a missed 2 point conversion. 3q now.. Cornett hits his man isaiah allen in stride.. The senior is off to the that would make it 14-6 frederick douglass. Still in the third.. Broncos change things up and go wildcat.. Cameron dunn is going to go 35 yards for the touchdown. Broncose get a little breathing room. It's 21-6. But the warriors would not go easy. 4q.. Connor crisp caps off a great southwestern drive with a short t-d run. That would make it 21-14 after the two- point conversion. Final minute now.. It's crips again on virtually the same play. It's 21-20 with 51 seconds left. Warriors head jason foley.. Says screw overtime.. I want the win. They get a big push but fall just short.. The broncos escape pulaski county with the region final.. A thrilling game ends in a 21 to 20 victory for frederick dougass. Let's head to eastern let's head to eastern kentucky....johnson central hosting corbin. The golden eagles would strike first. Dylan preston starts right...breaks a couple of tackles and then goes left. Nobody home...he scores. 7 oh j-c. Corbin trying to get something going on offense. Cameron combs is sacked. Central with the ball back and they waste no time. Preston again for the score. 14-oh j-c. Some defense from corbin...bad snap and franklin west somehow comes up with it...redhounds ball. Johnson central would beat corbin 28 to 14. The golden eagles will head to semi- state for the sixth straight time.





