Bryan kennedy is out in owensboro for one of the best match-ups in the state.

Last season, owensboro high traveled to the farm and went toe to toe with douglass.

The broncos would beat the red devils and punch their ticket to kroger field.

Tonight...another chance to play for a state title.

Frederick douglass on the road taking on owensboro...your game of the week.

First play of the game..

Not a great start for the broncos..

Owensboro's kenyatta carbon picks off samuel cornett.

And hell take it to the house.

Red devils take a 7-0.

Broncos a little rattle early..

Igavin wimsatt to treyvon tinsley for the 13 yard touchdown pass.

14-0 owensboro.

The cameraman completely loses the ball.

On this next play..

Wimsatt to steven stevenson 8-yard touchdown 21-0 owensboro.

Signs of life from douglass late in the first half..

When in doubt..

Just throw it up to dane key..

He's just rips that ball away..

And takes off..

83 yards for the score.

Douglass goes to half down 21-7.

Third quarter wimsatt drops back... scrambles..

And is picked off by isaiah kenney.

Broncos in business.

A few plays later..

Neal from three yards out..

All of a sudden it's just a seven point game.

4q darius neal breaks a tackle..

And he's gone..

27 yards for the touchdown.

We're tied at 21 the drama..

Only getting better.

Wimsatt flushed from the pocket.

Caden johnson picks off the pass.

He rumbles into owensboro territ ory.

Broncos ball cornett to dekel crowdus 21 yards for the touchdown, they'd miss the extra point.

27-21 5 minutes left in the game.

Wimsatt with the short pass to ethn avery for the touchdown.

Extra point good.

28-27 with 1:56 left.

Broncos go for the field goad with 23 seconds left.

Cooper ranvier misses.

Ballgame frederick douglass falls to owensboro 28-27.

