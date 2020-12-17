Owensboro Refuses To Lose On Final Possession

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 days ago

Friday's state semi-final game between frederick douglass and owensboro was wild to say the least.

The red devils took a 21-7 lead into halftime..

But saw the broncos come storming back in the second half.

Frederick douglass scored 27 unanswered points..

To take a 6 point lead in the final minutes of the game.

All of a sudden it looked as though the broncos would end the red devils dreams of going to state for a second consecutive year.

But when the team needed it most..

The offense came up with clutch plays to take the lead that ultimately won the game.

Every play matters and, that's how you've got to take it, you can't think about the touchdown, you have to think about 1st down, 5 yards, 5 yards, 5 yards, and just getting there and once we got there we got that clutch play in and we won.

All our receiving core, our running backs, we have a lot of seniors so, we all want it more than anything so we just showed our heart when the ball was thrown our way, or ethan whenever he's in the backfield, he 's going to make the plays that he has to.

I said we're not losing, we had to score.

There was no other way.

We went into the drive thinking we're going to score.

I knew my guys had my back and i had their so, we got it done.