Radio show of 'It's a wonderful Life"

*5 we all need to get a little creative with our holiday traditions this year.

Kimt new three's mary peters spoke with the rochester civic theatre company about how they are switching things up with a radio production of its a wonderful life.

During a normal year, an actor ?

"* definitely not me ?

"* wil stand up here and tell you a christmas tale... while you sit in the auditiorium to watch this year, you can watch and listen from the comfort of your own home.

Take a look at where all the sounds come from ... the crew shot the show ahead of time here on this set.

A grant from the cares act was used to hire sun productions to record and produce the show this year so we all can watch i hope that it means they know that we are still here and thriving and using our creative juices to help make the christmas time a little more special.

When everything has to be inside, hopefully, you can snuggle up on the couch with your family and watch it's a wonderful life and still feel some sense of normalcy.

So instead of sitting here to see the show ... put your feet up at home and enjoy some old and new holiday traditions.

The show is this friday, saturday, and sunday.

You can still purchase tickets!

