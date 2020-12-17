State Announces Updates on Vaccine Distribution

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 8 minutes ago

Health officials in Indiana expect the Moderna vaccine to be available.

So far 46-thousand health care workers across the state have signed up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

However health care workers who are first in line in indiana likely wont have a choice as to which vaccine they receive.

Jeff sam, indiana department of health chief medical officer dr. lindsay weaver says the federal government will update them regularly on how much vaccine they will receive.

It's based on population and availability.

So far the state has received 55-thousand 575 doses of the vaccine.

The state will not know final amounts until the moderna vaccine receives it's emergency use authorization.

As for who receives which vaccine this will be determined by which vaccine is best for which population.

However people receiving the first round of vaccines wont have a choice.

Dr. weaver says both vaccines efficacy are very similar to one another.

The state will be keeping track of which vaccine people receive.

As the vaccine becomes more widely available, recommendations will be made for the general public.

As the other vaccines come out there will be recommendations as to who they are best for.

For example pfizer is 16 and up and moderna may be recommended for 18 and up.

So there will be small variances that we need to make sure to communicate.

As more people are eligible for vaccines, how they need to be stored will also determine where the doses will be sent.

Dr. weaver says cvs and walgreen's will get the moderna vaccine since it doesn't need to be kept at ultra cold temperatures.

Governor eric holcomb went on record today saying he will take the vaccine as soon as it is available to him.

