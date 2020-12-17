Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Jurgen Klopp press conference

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid his own tribute after the death of one ofhis predecessors. Asked what memories he had of Houllier, the Reds bossreplied: “Only the best. I met him a few times, texted a lot. He was a verysupportive man, a great coach and an even better human. “Very warm personalityand a big miss for LFC. A true legend of this club. “He would have loved tosee our new training ground as you know he was influential in the rebuild andmodernising of Melwood. “During construction work here we were in contact. Hewould have loved to have seen it. Tomorrow I am sure our fans will pay tribute(in the top-of-the-table Premier League match against Tottenham).”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Jose Mourinho’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday was interrupted by areporter’s washing machine. Tottenham boss Mourinho was holding a virtualbriefing to preview his side’s Premier League trip to Liverpool when he wasleft in a spin by the home appliance as the perils of Zoom press conferenceswere laid bare. When a PA news agency sports journalist – working remotelyfrom his kitchen – was asking Mourinho about Harry Winks, his washing machinewent loudly into its spin cycle in the background and grabbed Mourinho’sattention.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
Sam Allardyce has been appointed as West Brom’s new head coach on an 18-monthcontract. Allardyce has replaced Slaven Bilic, who was sacked after his side’spoor start to the Premier League campaign saw them take seven points fromtheir first 13 games. It marks a return to The Hawthorns for Allardyce, whobegan his coaching career at the club under Brian Talbot in 1989.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published