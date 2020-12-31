Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newcastle 0 - 0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp post match press conference

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Newcastle 0 - 0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp post match press conference

Newcastle 0 - 0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp post match press conference

Jurgen Klopp holds a press conference following his side's draw withNewcastle.

Three days after lowly West Brom struck late to snatch a point atAnfield, Jurgen Klopp’s men – who have now won only two of their eight leagueaway games this season – were frustrated once again, although it took a lategoal-line clearance from Fabian Schar and Darlow’s brilliance to keep them atbay.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

From 'completely ridiculous' first half to respect from Klopp - the Allardyce effect

 How Sam Allardyce proved the doubters wrong when he masterminded a draw for West Brom at Liverpool in the Premier League.
BBC News
Liverpool won't force Salah to stay, says Klopp [Video]

Liverpool won't force Salah to stay, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp sees no reason why Mohamed Salah would want to leave the Premier League champions but says he would not keep the Egyptian forward at the club against his will.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:06Published
Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp [Video]

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp dismisses rumours that star striker Mohamed Salah wants to leave the club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:55Published

Newcastle United F.C. Newcastle United F.C. Association football club

Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool: Hosts frustrate champions in entertaining stalemate

 Newcastle United hold Liverpool to a goalless draw in the Premier League to ease the pressure on boss Steve Bruce.
BBC News

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce demands fight as criticism mounts

 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce demands more from his players as criticism over recent displays mounts.
BBC News

Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle United: Ferran Torres and Ilkay Gundogan on target

 Manchester City comfortably see off Newcastle United to climb up to fifth in the Premier League table.
BBC News

West Bromwich Albion F.C. West Bromwich Albion F.C. Association football club in England

Sam Allardyce: West Brom boss calls for football 'circuit break'

 West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says football needs a break after the Premier League returned a worrying number of positive coronavirus tests.
BBC News

Allardyce wants Premier League 'circuit break' as Covid cases rise

 West Brom boss Sam Allardyce says football needs a break after the Premier League returned a worrying number of positive coronavirus tests.
BBC News

Leeds thrash Allardyce's West Brom after Sawyers' 25-yard own goal

 Leeds demonstrate their attacking flair as they embarrass West Brom and leave Sam Allardyce searching for his first win as Albion boss.
BBC News

Semi Ajayi: From Dartford to West Brom and the Premier League

 Sam Allardyce places a solid defence at the heart of his gameplan, which means the form of centre-back Semi Ajayi must be a big plus for the new West Brom boss.
BBC News

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Liverpool draw with West Brom shows effect of Sam Allardyce

 How Sam Allardyce proved the doubters wrong when he masterminded a draw for West Brom at Liverpool in the Premier League.
BBC News

Liverpool 1-1 West Bromwich Albion: Semi Ajayi scores dramatic late equaliser

 Semi Ajayi scores a dramatic late equaliser against leaders Liverpool to earn struggling West Brom their first point since Sam Allardyce took charge.
BBC News

Fabian Schär Fabian Schär Swiss footballer


Karl Darlow Karl Darlow

Related news from verified sources

Newcastle 0-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp praises "really good" performance

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises a "really good" performance after a 0-0 Premier League draw...
BBC Sport - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Klopp: Happy with display, not result [Video]

Klopp: Happy with display, not result

Jurgen Klopp says he was pleased with his side’s performance in the goalless draw with Newcastle United despite missing a number of chances to win the game.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:21Published
Man United 1-0 Wolves: Solskjaer press conference [Video]

Man United 1-0 Wolves: Solskjaer press conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a post-match pressconference after his team beat Wolves 1-0 at home in the Premier League.Solskjaer was coy about Manchester United’s title hopes,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Jadeja is genuine all-rounder, lends lot of balance to Indian team: Shastri [Video]

Jadeja is genuine all-rounder, lends lot of balance to Indian team: Shastri

India won 2nd Test match against Australia by 8 wickets on December 29. While addressing the post-match press conference in Melbourne, Head Coach of Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri spoke on team..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:27Published