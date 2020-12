Arteta reacts to Walcott 'fear' comment Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:52s - Published 38 seconds ago Arteta reacts to Walcott 'fear' comment Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives his reaction after Southampton goalscorer Theo Walcott said he could 'feel the fear' in his former side in their 1-1 draw at the Emirates. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like