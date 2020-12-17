Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australian Open to start on Feb. 8 - ATP

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Australian Open to start on Feb. 8 - ATP

Australian Open to start on Feb. 8 - ATP

The 2021 Australian Open will begin on February 8, three weeks later than scheduled, say the ATP


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Australian Open Australian Open

Australian Open delayed by three weeks due to coronavirus pandemic

 The Australian Open will start on 8 February next year after being pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC News
American Kenin named WTA Player of the Year [Video]

American Kenin named WTA Player of the Year

American Sofia Kenin is WTA Player of the Year following her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:52Published
Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic [Video]

Australian Open crowds at 10% capacity would be a boon, says Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic says he hopes some crowds can return in time for Australian Open after reports attendance could be as high as 50 percent.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:41Published
Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations [Video]

Djokovic urges government 'support' players over Australian Open preparations

The Australian Open might as well be decided by the 'toss of a coin' according to Alexander Zverev as the German and Novak Djokovic urge the authorities help the players as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:04Published

Adenosine triphosphate Adenosine triphosphate Chemical compound

Related news from verified sources

Tennis: ATP confirms Australian Open to start on February 8 due to COVID-19

ATP has also confirmed that Australian Open men's qualifying will take place from January 10-13 in...
DNA - Published