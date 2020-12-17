‘Many didn’t know what to do when they stopped playing cricket’: Kapil Dev

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev spoke at the 12th8th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Kapil Dev said that cricketers should stop living in a bubble and should go out and interact with people.

He added that many cricketers do not know what to do when they stop playing the game and it’s tough to adjust to life away from the spotlight.

Watch the full video for all the details.