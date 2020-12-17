Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Many didn’t know what to do when they stopped playing cricket’: Kapil Dev

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:16s - Published
‘Many didn’t know what to do when they stopped playing cricket’: Kapil Dev

‘Many didn’t know what to do when they stopped playing cricket’: Kapil Dev

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev spoke at the 12th8th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Kapil Dev said that cricketers should stop living in a bubble and should go out and interact with people.

He added that many cricketers do not know what to do when they stop playing the game and it’s tough to adjust to life away from the spotlight.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kapil Dev Kapil Dev Former Indian cricketer

Kapil Dev speaks on Virat Kohli’s paternity leave amid Oz tour l #HTLS2020 [Video]

Kapil Dev speaks on Virat Kohli’s paternity leave amid Oz tour l #HTLS2020

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev spoke on how players can now afford paternity leave. Speaking at the 18th Edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Dev said he is happy that things have changed in cricket now. Taking current Indian captain Virat Kohli’s example, Dev said he is happy that Virat can miss 2-3 days to visit family. Dev recalled how former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was unable to see his son back when they were playing for India. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:20Published
Watch: Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan extend Diwali wishes to fans [Video]

Watch: Kapil Dev and Amitabh Bachchan extend Diwali wishes to fans

Former India World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev greeted fans on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing a video on Twitter, the former India cricketer wished for everybody's happiness. Dev, who underwent angioplasty last month, said he's healthy and his heart is operating well. Dev was admitted to a hospital on October 23 after he complained of chest pain. The former India skipper then underwent an angioplasty and was discharged on October 25. Earlier, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback post to wish fans on Diwali. The photo showed him celebrating the festival with wife Jaya during their younger days. The couple could be seen enjoying the festival with some sparklers. The Bachchan family has reportedly decided to cancel their annual Diwali party this year. The family, otherwise, is known for their lavish Diwali parties.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:08Published

Related videos from verified sources

Kapil Dev discharged from Delhi hospital after undergoing angioplasty | Oneindia News [Video]

Kapil Dev discharged from Delhi hospital after undergoing angioplasty | Oneindia News

Veteran cricketer Kapil Dev was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, two days after undergoing angioplasty following a heart attack. The 61-year-old World Cup-winning captain complained of chest..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published
Kapil Dev suffers heart attack: Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh wish speedy recovery [Video]

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack: Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh wish speedy recovery

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and actor Richa Chadha have wished for the good health of cricket veteran Kapil Dev, who suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:42Published
Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty surgery at Delhi hospital | Oneindia News [Video]

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty surgery at Delhi hospital | Oneindia News

In an unfortunate turn of events, former India captain Kapil Dev has been hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack. The Legendary Indian cricketer has undergone angioplasty at a hospital in New..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:03Published