NFC West Preview Week 15: Can The Cardinals Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Win Over Eagles?

CBS San Francisco sports anchor Dennis O'Donnell breaks down the matchups for the NFC West in Week 15.

A battle of backup quarterbacks as the 49ers face the Cowboys.

The Cardinals, holding on to the final Wild Card spot in the NFC look to keep that spot with a win over the Eagles.

The Seahawks face a feisty Washington Football Team.

And the Rams draw what looks to be an easy win with the 0-13 Jets.

