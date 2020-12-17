Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:48s - Published 3 minutes ago

PM Modi accepted PM Sheikh Hasina's invitation to visit Bangladesh on March 26, 2021: MEA

While briefing the media, Smita Pant, Joint Secretary, Bangladesh-Myanmar in MEA shared the details of virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

She said, "It was a very fruitful summit that included inauguration of significant projects and detailed discussions in all areas of cooperation.

PM Modi has accepted PM Sheikh Hasina's invitation to visit Bangladesh on March 26th, 2021".

She further added, "Sharing of water of Teesta and other rivers and issues related to fisheries were discussed".