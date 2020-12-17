PM Modi accepted PM Sheikh Hasina's invitation to visit Bangladesh on March 26, 2021: MEA

Global  
 

While briefing the media, Smita Pant, Joint Secretary, Bangladesh-Myanmar in MEA shared the details of virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

She said, "It was a very fruitful summit that included inauguration of significant projects and detailed discussions in all areas of cooperation.

PM Modi has accepted PM Sheikh Hasina's invitation to visit Bangladesh on March 26th, 2021".

She further added, "Sharing of water of Teesta and other rivers and issues related to fisheries were discussed".


Bangladesh Country in South Asia


Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India


Myanmar Country in Southeast Asia

