PM Modi accepted PM Sheikh Hasina's invitation to visit Bangladesh on March 26, 2021: MEA

While briefing the media, Smita Pant, Joint Secretary, Bangladesh-Myanmar in MEA shared the details of virtual meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina. She said, "During interactions between PM Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, seven agreements were signed in the areas of hydrocarbon, culture, agriculture, high impact community development projects, and conservation of wildlife". She further added, "Joint inauguration of Chilahati-Haldibari rail link today is particularly important and we except the movement of goods to happen soon. As far as the movement of passenger traffic is concerned, modalities are under discussion".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina held virtual summit. The event was held on December 17 via video conferencing. Speaking at the event, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said, "I must commend you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) for the manner in which your government has countered COVID-19."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina held virtual summit. The event was held on December 17 via video conferencing. Speaking at the event, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina said, "I pay deep homage to the 3 million martyrs, who laid their lives. I pay tribute to the members of the Indian armed forces martyred in the 1971 war. I pay my gratitude to the govt and people of India who extended wholehearted support for the cause of our liberation," "Bangladesh is on the verge of celebrating 50 years as an independent nation. Your (PM Modi) visit to Dhaka on 26th March 2021 will be the crowning glory of our joint commemoration of Bangladesh's Liberation War 1971," she added.
Hundreds of Rohingya were taken from refugee camps in Bangladesh to a remote island in the Bay of Bengal on Friday, despite complaints by human rights groups that they were being moved against their will. Adam Reed reports.