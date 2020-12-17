Charles expecting to wait for Covid-19 vaccine

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit the GloucestershireVaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.

The prince told staffadministering the Covid-19 vaccination that he is “way down the list” for aninjection.

Charles made the comments as he visited a vaccination centre at theGloucestershire Royal Hospital in Gloucester with the Duchess of Cornwall,where the couple met frontline health workers administering and receiving thePfizer jab.

Charles told staff: “I think I am way down the list and will haveto wait.” He added: “I think I’ll have to wait for the AstraZeneca one beforeit gets to my turn.

I’m some way down the list.”


Charles admits he is ‘way down the list’ for Covid-19 vaccine

