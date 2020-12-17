Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Netflix - Chadwick Boseman

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Netflix - Chadwick Boseman

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Netflix - Chadwick Boseman

Check out the official "Chadwick Boseman's Final Movie" featurette for the Netflix drama movie Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by George C.

Wolfe.

It stars Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman, Michael Potts, Taylour Paige and Dusan Brown.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Release Date: December 18, 2020 on Netflix After you watch Ma Rainey's Black Bottom let us know your review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Viola Davis opens up about 'healing' music Chadwick Boseman played making 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

The creators and stars of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" remember the late Chadwick Boseman, who plays...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Viola Davis 'saw transcendence' in Chadwick Boseman's final performance

Viola Davis says she "saw transcendence" in Chadwick Boseman's final performance in "Ma Rainey's...
USATODAY.com - Published

New on Netflix this week: ‘Paava Kadhaigal’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and more

Netflix’s first Tamil anthology, Chadwick Boseman’s final on-screen appearance and a new special...
Hindu - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Chadwick Boseman's final movie role [Video]

Chadwick Boseman's final movie role

The late actor's final performance, in the film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," would always have been bittersweet, but it's also expected to bring him the kind of awards attention he never won in his..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ [Video]

‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

A behind the scenes look at the new Netflix movie “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:10Published
Viola Davis On Working With Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Viola Davis On Working With Chadwick Boseman

Academy Award-winner Viola Davis reflects on working with the late Chadwick Boseman on his final film, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom", which is already receiving Oscar buzz.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:57Published