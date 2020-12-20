Viola Davis broke down over Chadwick Boseman's death
Viola Davis has revealed that she broke down when she found out that her 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' co-star Chadwick Boseman had died.
Race, music, women at heart of movie 'Ma Rainey'Film drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" may be set in the racially divided United States of the 1920s and was written almost 40 years ago, but it arrives with much to say about today.