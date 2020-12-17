Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:08s - Published 7 minutes ago

People in Bristol reflect on Covid tier downgrade

Members of the public in Bristol have been giving their reaction to the news that the city has been downgraded from Tier 3 to Tier 2, following a government announcement on Covid restrictions.

Report by Patelr.

