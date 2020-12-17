Global  
 

People in Bristol reflect on Covid tier downgrade

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:08s - Published
People in Bristol reflect on Covid tier downgrade

People in Bristol reflect on Covid tier downgrade

Members of the public in Bristol have been giving their reaction to the news that the city has been downgraded from Tier 3 to Tier 2, following a government announcement on Covid restrictions.

Report by Patelr.

