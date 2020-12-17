'You are finally free': Mother of Aidan Ellison remembers her son

19-year-old Aidan Ellison was killed outside of Ashland's Stratford Inn on November 23, and the people who loved him want to ensure that he's remembered.

Govenor brown and sennewswatch s spoke with aidan ellison's mother more than 3 wseeks after her son was killed in ashland.

As aidan ellison's mom said goodbye to her son she told wanted to thank the community for their support during this trying time she also told me that her son is now free.

"and just know that every day is a new day, that we can make a change and start again.

We have to get out of those old ways.

This systemic way of living is it's over.

It's over.

We have to move forward."

Aidan ellison was 19 years old was he killed at the stratford inn parking lot.

Its a day that his mother will never forget.

Its also a day thats filled with many unknowns.

Yesterday she was in ashland to say her final goodbyes to her son.

In a very moving experience.

It was a day that was filled with a lot of emotions but its a day that she says that her son is now finally free.

"so i hope that with all of this, that we're able to embrace each other again and that, um, we can all come together as a peoples, no matter what you are on the outside, let's focus on where we are on the inside.

Let's not take anything for granted or anyone for granted."

Aidan was cremated at the litwiller-simonsen funeral home in ashland.

There is a memorial for him outside of the stratford inn in ashland.

The stratford him outside of