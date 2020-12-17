Kids receive educational toys through Children's Museum donation

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago

Instead, the Ryves Youth Center is now having a give-away.

(WTHI) - An annual Christmas party looks a little different due to COVID-19.

We've told you about many changes to holiday celebrations because of the pandemic.

The children's museum of terre haute is stepping up to help donate gifts for kids.

The museum donated box-gift sets filled with different science activities.

Once opened... kids will be able to play with their toys...but learn something new in the process.

The director of operations for the terre haute children's museum tells us this is the perfect season to give back.

"in a covid season, where we can't have many kids come into the museum, it's important that we get the museum in the hands of them."

The ryves center tells us they're very thaknful for this donation.

The gift giveaway will take place on december 22nd.

