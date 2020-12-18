Prince William And Kate Middleton Share New Family Christmas Photo

Global  
 

A new family portrait of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children has been released for their official Christmas card.

William, Kate, and their three children George, Charlotte, and Louis, are featured on the annual holiday card.

According to CNN, the card shows the family in front of a pile of wood at Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, eastern England.

The royal family usually spends the holiday period at Sandringham, a country estate in rural Norfolk, England.

The Queen and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren celebrate the holiday s together.

Due to the pandemic, the Queen and her husband Prince Philip will be celebrating this year at Windsor Castle.


