Stimulus Bill

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Rep.

Chuck Fleischmann explains why they are now making progress on a stimulus plan in Congress.

Has indicated that individual $600 stimulus checks are back on the negotiating table, as lawmakers work to hammer out a new covid -19 relief package.

While details of what's likely to be included in the plan have emerged over the last few days, nothing is final until legislative text is released.

Fleischmann says that although there are some sticking points, he's confident that a deal will be reached very soon.

"the democrats wanted a large amount of money to go to cities and states, the republicans particularly in the senate wanted a liability protection package.

Those two big pieces of the puzzle have left the table.

So what they're focusing on now are relief to individuals, relief to small businesses, relief to healthcare, unemployment relief, and i think we're going to get there."

No official word yet when congress plans




