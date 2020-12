Video Credit: LifeMinute.tv - Duration: 01:36s - Published 2 minutes ago

LG Signature Gives Back

LG Signature, the ultra-premium brand from LG Electronics is making news again.

First by partnering with American Ballet Theatre to film the first-ever 8K resolution video production of The Nutcracker.

Now they're taking their dance a step further with 'On Our Toes,' which supports the newly launched ABT Rise program.