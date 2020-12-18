U.S. hacking attack reached into Microsoft -sources

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:28s - Published 1 minute ago

Microsoft was breached in the massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week, according to people familiar with the matter, adding a top technology target to a growing list of vital government agencies.

Reuters is reporting exclusively that Microsoft was hacked as part of a suspected Russian campaign that has hit multiple U.S. government agencies by taking advantage of the widespread use of software from SolarWinds Corp.

It was not immediately clear how many Microsoft users were affected by the tainted products.

The U.S. Energy Department also said they have evidence hackers gained access to their networks as part of the massive cyber campaign.

This news comes as the Department of Homeland Security said earlier Thursday that the hackers used multiple methods of entry and that it is continuing to investigate the matter.

SolarWinds said up to 18,000 of its customers had downloaded a compromised software update that allowed hackers to spy unnoticed on businesses and agencies for almost nine months.

So far, the hackers are known to have at least monitored email or other data within the U.S. departments of Defense, State, Treasury, Homeland Security and Commerce.

Top senators in Congress are seeking answers into the hacking attack and whether the data of millions of American taxpayers was compromised.

In a statement released Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden said he would "elevate cybersecurity as an imperative across the government" and "disrupt and deter our adversaries" from undertaking such major hacks.