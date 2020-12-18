530pm Top Toys Kentucky 1217220

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 minute ago

A lot of kids in Kentucky will have the same item on their christmas list if a new survey is correct.

L3: abc 36 news white nintendo switch top ky wishlist the survey looked at the top toy requests by state.... and the ninetendo switch was the most requested toy in kentucky.

The survey also says playstation 5 is the number one wishlist item in 22 states..... while electronics take the top spot, classic toys such as hot wheels and nerf guns are still a popular wishlist item.

On average, americans plan to spend $1,865 on gifts this holiday season.

