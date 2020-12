'Terribly destructive': Lincoln Project co-founder on why she's leaving GOP Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 02:12s - Published 3 minutes ago 'Terribly destructive': Lincoln Project co-founder on why she's leaving GOP Jennifer Horn, co-founder of The Lincoln Project and former Chairwoman of the New Hampshire GOP, tells CNN’s Chris Cuomo why she has decided to leave the Republican party and register as an Independent. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Lincoln Project co-founder, former New Hampshire GOP chair leaving Republican Party Jennifer Horn, the former chairwoman of the New Hampshire Republican Party and a co-founder of the...

Upworthy - Published 14 hours ago