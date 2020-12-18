Global  
 

South Florida Charities Receiving Some Of MacKenzie Scott's $4.2 Billion Donation

South Florida Charities Receiving Some Of MacKenzie Scott's $4.2 Billion Donation

South Florida Charities Receiving Some Of MacKenzie Scott's $4.2 Billion Donation

CBS4's Jessica Vallejo spoke with United Way leaders beyond grateful for the donation.

Read more: https://cbsloc.al/37wx6lf


Some Of MacKenzie Scott’s $4.2 Billion Donation To Charities Across US Headed To South Florida

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is giving away billions of dollars – and...
United Way of Greater Nashville receives $20 million donation from MacKenzie Scott

The donation is part of $4 billion that MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder...
Tougaloo second Mississippi HBCU to receive donation from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Tougaloo College has also received a huge donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
United Way Of Broward County To Receive Part Of $4 Billion Donation [Video]

United Way Of Broward County To Receive Part Of $4 Billion Donation

The United Way of Broward County will be receiving part of a $4 billion donation. The organization will announce in January just how much money it will be receiving.

Morgan State receives largest donation in school history of $40 million [Video]

Morgan State receives largest donation in school history of $40 million

MSU, the state’s largest HBCU, announced the receipt of a $40 million gift from noted venture philanthropist and author, Mackenzie Scott on Tuesday.

