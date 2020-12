THE DOCTOR IS IN: Clark County doctors prepare to vaccinate patients, questions answered Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:35s - Published 4 minutes ago THE DOCTOR IS IN: Clark County doctors prepare to vaccinate patients, questions answered The largest vaccination effort in American history continues even as some doctors are preparing and still learning as much as possible before injecting their patients with the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes widely available. In a virtual town hall meeting Thursday, more than 100 doctors from around Clark County listened to a variety of experts from around Southern Nevada to be brought up to speed on the latest vaccine developments. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEVADANS...FROM COVID-19... 13 ACTIONNEWS NOW LEARNING...THE C-D-C HAS REDUCED.....OUR STATE'S ALLOTMENT OFPFIZER'S VACCINE....BY NEARLY HALF..THANKS FOR JOINING US TONIGHT..I'M TRICIA KEAN..TODD HAS THE NIGHT OFF..NEVADA WILL NOW BE GETTINGABOUT....-18- THOUSAND MORE DOSES...BY THE END OF NEXT WEEK..STATE OFFICIALS WEREEXPECTING.....A LITTLE MORE THAN....-30- THOUSAND..THE LATEST SHIPMENT WILL BESENT TO C-V-S ANDWALGREENS.....SO STAFF CAN BEGINVACCINATING.....NURSING HOME WORKERS ANDRESIDENTS...ALSO TONIGHT....THE F-D-A ADVISORY BOARD ONVACCINES.....RECOMMENDING.....THE MODERNA VACCINE....FOR EMERGENCY USE APPROVAL..THIS MEANS....THE AGENCY COULD APPROVE THEVACCINE....FOR SHIPMENT.....AT ANY MOMENT..ALL THIS COMING....AS SOME DOCTORS....IN CLARK COUNTY.....GOT THEIR VACCINE QUESTIONSANSWERED..SOME WONDERING ABOUT....THE SIDE EFFECTS....AND....WHETHER PREGNANT WOMEN SHOULDBE..... IMMUNIZED..LETS GET RIGHT TO.....13 INVESTIGATES REPORTER....JOE BARTELS...LIVE TO EXPLAIN...JOE!MORE THAN A HUNDRED DOCTORS..PARTICIPATED IN THISTOWNHALL..THEY KNOW THERE'S A LOT OFQUESTIONS ABOUT THESEVACCINES..AND A LOT OF THE SCIENCE ISSAFE..BUT STILL MANY UNKNOWNS...THE LARGEST VACCINATION EFFORTIN AMERICAN HISTORY ROLLS ON..BY THIS TIME NEXT WEEK..SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTHAUTHORITIES EXPECT..MODERNA'S VACCINE WILL BEAPPROVED..SHIPPED.. AND ADMINISTERED TOSOME NEVADANS.EVEN WITH THE DROP IN THEPFIZER ALLOTMENT..THAT WAS JUST ANNOUNCED..IT SHOULD COVER MOST CLARKCOUNTY HOSPITAL WORKERS..WITH THE FIRST ROUND OF THEDOSE."INTERESTING ENOUGH, NOW THATTHE VACCINE IS HERE WE HAVEACTUALLY GETTING VACCINATED."IN THIS VIRTUAL TOWNHALL..THE CLARK COUNTY MEDICALSOCIETY..HELPED..TO ANSWER SOME LINGERINGDOCTOR QUESTIONS..ABOUT THE VACCINES..ONE OF THEM..SHOULD PREGNANT WOMEN GET THESHOT?"I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE WILLBE NERVOUS UNDERSTANDABLY SORECOMMENDING A VACCINE THAT WASNOT STUDIED IN PREGNANT WOMEN." AUTHORITIES SAY THE VACCINETRIALS COVERED A WIDE RANGE OFPEOPLE.ADULTS MOSTLY..AND THE SIDE EFFECTS HAVEBEEN MILD..WITH SOME ALLERGIC REACTIONS..REPORTED..BUT THE RESEARCH DID NOT STUDYPREGNANT WOMEN.DOCTORS SAY..SIMILAR SHOTS..LIKE THE FLU..ARE RECOMMENDED"MANY OTHER SIMILAR VACCINESARE GIVEN MILLIONS OF TIMES ADAY IN THIS COUNTRY AND AROUNDTHE WORLD ON PREGNANT WOMENGUIDANCE..YET FOR PREGNANT WOMEN..OR WOMEN WHO ARE NURSING..COVID-19 HAS POSED ANINCREASED RISK OF COMPLICATIONSAND EVEN DEATH FOR WOMEN WHOARE PREGNANT,THOSE DIFFERENT GROUPS ASKINGWHY THEY ARE NOT INCLUDED INTIER ONE.WHICH REMAIN ONLY IN A SMALLENOUGH SUPPLY FOR THE HIGHESTPRIORITY GROUP..SO FAR..THE STATE HAS RECEIVED ABOUT 25THOUSAND DOSES OF THE PFIZERVACCINE..NO REASON WAS GIVEN WHY THEC-D-C REDUCED NEVADA'S NEXTROUND OF SHIPMENT.REPEPTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.NEW AT -11-...NEVADA'S UNEMPLOYMENT AGENCY





