Inside the studio creating artworks for churches

The Mangaluru-based Simon Art Co has orders for religious statuary pouring in from all over the world.

It was founded in 1932 and is now run by the third generation of the Rasquinha family.

Most orders are for crucifixes, but there are lots of statues made in the studio too.

Each piece created is handmade and distinct.

Some are shipped as far as Nairobi, Australia and North America.