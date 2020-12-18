Stephen Colbert sits down with the Bidens

Global  
 

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about winning the election and his plans for the presidency.


President Donald Trump’s legal efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election just keep failing.

“It’s not a game. It’s our democracy.” The former president compared President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the election with a losing Super Bowl team refusing to accept defeat.

Former President Barack Obama threw some geographic shade at the Trump administration in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Business Insider reports Obama praised President-elect Joe..

