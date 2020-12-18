Global  
 

Biden Calls Graham "Disappointment"

Biden Calls Graham 'Disappointment'

Biden Calls Graham "Disappointment"

Joe Biden told Stephen Colbert that he's disappointed GOP Sen.

Lindsey Graham has not recognized him as the winner of the 2020 election.

"Lindsey's been a personal disappointment because I was a personal friend of his," Biden said.

Business Insider reports that Graham was once a sharp critic of President Donald Trump.

Now, has supports the president's longshot legal efforts to overturn the election results.

The South Carolina Republican was previously a close friend of Biden's.

In 2015, Graham said Biden is "as good a man as God ever created."


