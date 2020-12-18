Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:08s - Published 2 weeks ago

Brahmins hurt by content in K'taka primary textbook | Oneindia News

Brahmins in Karnataka took offence to certain passages in primary standard text books after which the state govt has taken action to have them removed.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has ordered that the portions that allegedly hurt Brahmin religious sentiments be dropped from class 6 social science textbook.

