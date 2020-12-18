|
|
|
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:46s - Published
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
French president is the latest world leader to become infected with the virus, presidential palace confirms.
|
|
|
|
|
|