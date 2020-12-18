French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French president is the latest world leader to become infected with the virus, presidential palace confirms.

Five crewmembers reportedly quit after second Tom Cruise rant Five crewmembers from Tom Cruise's new Mission: Impossible blockbuster have reportedly quit following a second on-set outburst from the action man about COVID-19 safety violations.

Napoleon was Wayne County sheriff since 2009 and served as Detroit police chief earlier in his career.

Here's the latest for Thursday, December 17th: Increase in latest U.S. jobless claims; Schoolboys abducted by armed men in Nigeria released; French President..

French President Emmanuel Macron Tests Positive for COVID-19 On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron’s office announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.