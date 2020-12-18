Global  
 

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French president is the latest world leader to become infected with the virus, presidential palace confirms.


On Thursday, Emmanuel Macron’s office announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

AP Top Stories December 17 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, December 17th: Increase in latest U.S. jobless claims; Schoolboys abducted by armed men in Nigeria released; French President..
Sheriff of Michigan's largest county dies of COVID-19

 Napoleon was Wayne County sheriff since 2009 and served as Detroit police chief earlier in his career.
Five crewmembers from Tom Cruise's new Mission: Impossible blockbuster have reportedly quit following a second on-set outburst from the action man about COVID-19 safety violations.

French President Macron isolating after positive coronavirus test

French President Emmanuel Macron is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus. European...
The French president has tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate for seven days, the Elysée Palace has announced.

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Elysee Palace. CNN’s Melissa Bell reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the coronavirus. The presidential Elysée Palace made the announcement on Thursday. In a statement, the palace said that Macron, 42, took a..

