7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:37s - Published 7 arrested at London pub after breaching tier 3 lockdown rules A large group of people were seen gathering at a pub in Hackney Wick, London on Thursday evening (December 17), despite the tier 3 pandemic restrictions for the city. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19 tiers map: London moved to toughest restrictions



A breakdown of the rules for the three different coronavirus tiers in Englandand a look at which regions are in which tier, as London moves to the toplevel of restrictions. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:59 Published 4 days ago Pubs and restaurants in London reopen as lockdown lifts



Pub and restaurant-goers returned to the streets of Soho on Wednesday evening as London came out of England’s national lockdown and into Tier 2 restrictions. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago