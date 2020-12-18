Fort Wayne elementary school teachers create COVID-19 musical parody of 'Cupid Shuffle'

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 50 seconds ago

They called it the 'Six Foot Shuffle.'

Lafayette Meadows Elementary School teachers joined forces to create a musical parody to the popular 2006 song 'Cupid Shuffle' by R&B vocalist Cupid.

Local elementary school teachers are making their students smile while educating them on how to stay safe during the pandemic.

Fox 55's nico pennisi shows us the creative way they did it.

I'm at lafayette meadows elementary school where a group of teachers joined forces to create a musical parody that was both fun and educational called the "six foot shuffle."?nat?

From six foot shuffle video "down, down, sanitize, sanitize, sanitize, down, down, sanitize, sanitize, sanitize."

The video is a spoof of the popular 2006 song cupid shuffle by r&b vocalist cupid.

The lyrics were changed to be about covid-19 safety protocols.

Kara ankenbruck says her students can't get enough.

"when i showed them, they couldn't stop yelling and clapping and so they kept asking me if we could see it again."

Her second grade class watched the video three times in a row.

Performing musical numbers is not new for teachers at lafayette meadows.

Erin mckeever tells me every year they do a surprise performance right before winter break.

"this year, with the pandemic, we thought it would be cute to do a spoof on sanitizing and wearing masks."

The art teacher says she and her coworkers love to be goofy and make their students smile.

"but at the same time sort of reiterate our lessons about staying safe and masking up and sanitizing and washing your hands."

Music teacher nicole matyas is the mastermind behind the video editing."everyone was such a good sport sending their videos in and i just had fun piecing it all together."she and five other teachers sang on the track.

She hopes the only thing that's contagious at lafayette meadows is their catchy tune."we heard kids singing the six-foot shuffle in the hallway as they were leaving from school."

Ankenbrook says that children are having a difficult time processing what's happening in the world right now.

This can be a scary time for those whose parents may have been laid off or family members who've become ill.

She says the music video is a small part of how she and her staff are a support system for students.

"they feel comfortable when they're in school that they're in a safe place."teachers tell me that they're anxious for things to get back to normal.

Until then, they'll find ways like this to make the children smile.

At lafayette meadows i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news.

To watch the full video, visit our website at w f f t dot com.