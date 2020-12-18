Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Dead body turns up in lake near Desert Shores

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas 00:15s 0 shares 1 views
Dead body turns up in lake near Desert Shores
Dead body turns up in lake near Desert Shores

A dead body turns up in a lake in the Desert Shores neighborhood.

Police say someone in the neighborhood spotted a woman's body near West Cheyenne and Buffalo Drive yesterday morning.

POLIOCE SAY SOMEONE IN THENEIGHBORHOOD SPOTTED A WOMAN'SBODY NEAR WEST CHEYENNE ANDBUFFALO DRIVE YESTERDAYMORNING.SO FAR THE PERSON HAS NOT BEENIDENTIFIED - AND THERE'S NOOFFICIAL CAUSE OF DEATH.THE CITY OF LAS VEGAS ISTEAMING UP WITH ZAPPOS --

Advertisement

Related News coverage

LVMPD: Woman's body found in lake

LVMPD: Woman's body found in lake

KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas

The body of a woman has been found in a lake in the west valley. Las Vegas Metro Police say the discovery was made in the Desert..

You might like

More coverage