Paralysed cyclist hoping to win gold to promote life-changing technology



A paralysed British athlete set to take part in a global cycling race hopesvictory can shine a light on the life-changing technology that allows him tocompete. Johnny Beer is supported by the Mercedes F1 team and hopes to raiseĀ£1 million to support advancements in electronic remedies for those withspinal injuries.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published on January 1, 1970