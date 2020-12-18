Toy drive for Remington workers in Ilion

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 9 minutes ago

Local labor agencies held a toy drive for former Remington workers who were laid off just before the holiday season.

Employees strule to stayafloat e holiday for their families....they got some help toward that end, today.

The central new york labor council and other local agencies held a toy drive for the former remington workers at 10:00 this morning at francesca's banquet facility, in ilion.

They were able to pick up toys and gift cards, provided by the council and stuff the bus.

Remington union officials and employees say the union has really stepped up to support them during this tough time .

"people are struggling.

They lost health insurance, they lost means of income.

They lost health insurance, they lost means of income.

It's tough" 1:35 "basically we're here to maksura lile more speci than they expected it toe, considing the things that eone's going through: 1:44 > more than 10- thousand dollars worth of toys and grocery gift cards were collected for the former remington arms employees.