NYPD used excessive force during protests -report Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:49s - Published NYPD used excessive force during protests -report The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New York City's Department of Investigation. Jillian Kitchener has more. 0

