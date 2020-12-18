Milla Jovovich vid-game flick 'Monster Hunter'
Milla Jovovich battles behemoth beasts in her husband Paul W.S.
Anderson’s latest video game-to-movie adaptation.
Rick Damigella reports.
'Monster Hunter' Trailer 2Monster Hunter Trailer 2 - When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown..
MONSTER HUNTER Movie – Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich)MONSTER HUNTER Movie Vignette – Artemis - Learn about how writer/director Paul W.S. Anderson brought Milla Jovovich’s Artemis to life. ➡️ “When you play the video game, you create your own..
Monster Hunter Movie Clip - RathalosMONSTER HUNTER Movie Clip - Rathalos
Plot synopsis: When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies..