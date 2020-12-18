Vaccines in Vigo County

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

Happened this morning.

Since the start of the pandemic.... we have been waiting for a vaccine.

Now -- across the country front line workers are getting the first doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

News 10's sarah lehman caught up with vigo county health commissioner dr. darren brucken today.

He was one of the first in the county to get the vaccine.

She has more from him about what you should know.

Exhausted and overwhelmed.

Just two ways to describe front line health care workers across the country.

But now -- they are seeing a small glimmer of hope.

The covid 19 vaccine has made it's way into the wabash valley.

And our front line health care workers are lining up to get vaccinated.

"all of us that have taken the vaccine and that are just excited ecstatic about the vaccine we know that this is the beginning this is how we get through this."

Dr. darren brucken was one of the first health care workers to get the vaccine in vigo county.

Not only is he a doctor at regional hospital... he is also the vigo county health commissioner.

He says this is an exciting time.

And everyone may be breathing a sigh of relief and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.

But he says we still have a long way to go!

"there's so much work left to be done of course.

/// yesterday was a great day for us.

From a health care provider standpoint it was a great day it was a monumental day for us we're like yes finally we have something that's going to have a positive impact.

But that's balanced against the negativity as well because we're still well we're still burying people right now."

Dr brucken says its important for everyone to get the vaccine.

He say's it will be the only way we can get heard immunity and bring an end to this pandemic.

"the risk of side effects from the vaccine versus the risk of contracting covid 19 and ultimately dying from it cause we see that.

We see that everyday.

/// so if people want to return to normal which all of us do we gotta get vaccinated" dr. brucken asks you to continue to mitigate while the vaccination process happens.

That means keep wearing your face mask... social distancing..

And washing your hands while the vaccination process unfolds over the next several months.

He says this will help bring an end to the pandemic.

With the vaccine also comes a need for more pharamcy workers.

C-v-s pharmacy says they're looking to hire 15-thousand pharmacy technicians across the country.

