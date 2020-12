Cabinet Controversy: Indictment player addresses bribery allegations

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:31s - Published 3 days ago

HAD ALREADY LEFT THE PROPERTY.WE'LL HEAR FROM THE VICTIM'SMOTHER..

TONIGHT AT TEN HERE ON2 WORKS FOR YOU.GOVERNOR KEVIN STITT'SSECRETARY OF DIGITALTRANSFORMATION ANDADMINISTRATION FACES FIVE YEARSIN JAIL.DAVID OSTEROWE IS CHARGED WITHA FELONY - ALLEGEDLY BRIBINGSTATE TAX COMMISSIONERS.2 WORKS FOR YOU SPOKE WITH AKEY PLAYER IN THE INDICTMENT.MASON MAURO JOINS US LIVE NOW- MASON WHAT MORE DO YOU KNOW?I SPOKE WITH FORMER STATESENATOR JASON SMALLEY.SMALLEY IS THE OWNER OF J-C-GFUTURES - AN L-L-C STUCK WITHPENALTIES AND INTEREST FEES BYTHE TAX COMMISSION.HE TELLS ME - OSTEROWE ACTEDALONE IN HIS ALLEGED ILLEGALACTIONS.(SOT Jason Smalley / JCG FuturesLLC)08:53:56;28 "We followed theletter of the law.

It wasn'tanything nefarious on our end oron my end." 08:54:02;56JASON SMALLEY TELLS 2 WORKS FORYOUHIS HANDS ARE CLEANNOTPULLING DAVID OSTEROWE'SSTRINGS.(SOT Smalley)08:59:54;02 "That would beludicrous for me to even ask ofand quite frankly I've alwaysknown that that's illegal."09:00:00;02OSTEROWE IS CHARGED WITH FELONYATTEMPTED BRIBERY OF ANOFFICIAL.THE GOVERNOR'S CABINET MEMBERFACES UP TO FIVE YEARS BEHINDBARS.INVESTIGATORS SAY OSTEROWETHREATENED OKLAHOMA TAXCOMMISSIONERS TO WAIVE TAXPENALTIES AGAINST SMALLEY'SCOMPANY J-C-G FUTURES OR HE'D"PUNISH" THEM.(SOT Smalley)08:53:01;08 "I've never metDavid Ostrowe.

I never had aconversation with him.

I don'thave his number." 08:53:05;13SMALLEY TELLS 2 WORKS FOR YOU HECALLED UP SENATOR ROGER THOMPSON- CHAIR OF THE SENATE'SAPPROCIATIONS COMMITTEE - FORHELP WITH THE FEES.08:51:32;15 "I just let himknow, I said, 'Hey, I've got ajudgmentor I guess a disputecoming up with the taxcommission, I'd appreciate youreaching out and seeing if thisis something that they'd be ableto look at.'" 08:51:47;19IN AN AFFIDAVIT FROM THEATTORNEY GENERAL THOMPSON SAYSHE REACHED OUT TO OSTEROWE - BUTNEVER TOLD HIM TO THREATEN THECOMMISSION.TAX COMMISSIONERS SAY OSTEROWETOLD THEM - THOMPSON PLANNED TOCUT THEIR FUNDING IF THEY DIDN'TCOMPLY.(SOT Smalley)08:54:37;09 "I've never heardRoger Thompson say that before.We served in the legislature forI think six years together andI've never heard him threaten astate agency over withdrawingappropriation." 08:54:48;46SMALLEY SAYS NO MENTION OFBRIBERY EVERY CAME UP IN HISTALKS WITH THOMPSON.HE SAYS - THERE WAS NOTHING TOGAIN FROM LEGISLATION THROUGHINTIMIDATION.(SOT Smalley)08:55:53;40 "I guess being aformer senator raises theeyebrows of everyone when theydo anything." 08:55:59;01SENATOR THOMPSON TELLS ME IN ASTATEMENT "I HAVE ALWAYS ANDWILL ALWAYS ADVOCATE FOR THECITIZENS OF OKLAHOMA IN TRYINGTO NAVIGATE GOVERNMENTBUREAUCRACY.

I HAVE DONE THIS NOMATTER THEIR POSITION AND MOSTIMPORTANTLY IN ACCORDANCE WITH