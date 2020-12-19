Wide Receiver Michael Thomas ruled out versus Chiefs

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

However, not so good news for Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs after not practicing all week due to a lingering ankle injury.

