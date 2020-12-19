Paintsville, Beechwood, and Boyle County take home state football titles

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - This season started with, "Will they play?" Then it went to, "How long will they play?" Somehow, someway the Kentucky high school football season has made its way to championship weekend.

C1 3 let's start with 2a..

Lca and beechwood.

1h..

Was all tigers..

Cameron hergott to tanner jackson...touchdo wn.

Lca would go to half..

Down 11 after a late field goal.

But that seemed to spark the offense.

Drew nieves with a pair of lead blockers out in front..

Puts lca up 17-14.

Final seconds of regulation now..

It's tied at 17..

Andrew dobbs from 44 yards out and the win..

Double doinks it off the left upright and cross bar.

To overtime we go..

After answering beechwood's touchdown..

The extra point to send it into double ot is blocked.

Beechwood upsets lca 24-23 in a thriller.

Abc 36's austin miller has more from this roller coaster game.

4-a title game.

Franklin versus c1 3 boyle.

3rd quarter...knotted at 14.

Nick broyles hits zach claudio and he will score.

19 yard touchdown catch.

21-14 flyers.

4th quarter boyle's jagger gills from the 4.

He scores.

21-all.

Flyers respond.

Kaden moorman from 6 yards out.

Battles his way in for 6.

28-21 flyers.

Gillis fires one to coleman clark.

He makes the catch...stops on a dime...and then takes off.

59 yards later he's in the endzone...touchdo wn boyle.

28-all.

Under 4...flyers driving.

Broyles hasn't thrown a single interception all season...until now.

Freshman avery bodner picks it off.

Boyle's drive stalls.

Jackson smith in for the field goal with 34 second left.

It's blocked!

Franklin runs out the clock...to overtime we go.

Rebels settle for a field goal.

Smith nails it from 23.

31-28 boyle.

Fourth and 4 for franklin.

They're going for it.

Broyles goes to his right...throws it...and it's incomplete thanks to luke sheperson.

That's your ballgame.

In his first season as head coach...justin haddix brings boyle's 9th championship back to title town....they win 31-28.

First game of the day.

Class a c1 3 title game..

Paintsville and kentucky country day.

The tigers were looking for their first state title.

Second half..

They were well on their way to that championship..

Harris phelps..

With the cutback..

And he's got daylight..

But let's up just a little here.

He'd be tackled inside the 10.

Tigers would punch it in a few plays later..

Jake hyden up the middle..

Shakes of some tacklers on his way to 6.

That would make it 24-0.

Paintsville beats k- c-d 38 to 7.

The tigers take home the first state