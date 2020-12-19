Rajnath Singh attends Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Hyderabad

Rajnath Singh attended Combined Graduation Parade at Airforce Academy in Dundigal on Dec 19.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed Officer of the passing out parade.

He was accorded the Guard of Honour at Airforce Academy on December 19.

Aerial display of fighter jets witnessed during the event.

Defence Minister also confer the 'President's Commission' to the graduating trainees.

He also awarded 'Wings' to officers of Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard on successful completion of their flying training at Academy.

He is on a two-day visit to the state.